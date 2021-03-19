 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

