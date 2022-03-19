Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
