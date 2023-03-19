Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
