Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 deg…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. It …
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mattoon residents should expe…
This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a co…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 16-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle win…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 25 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. For…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures j…
This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds NNW…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Hunga Tonga erupted on Jan. 15 and lasted 11 hours, blasting a plume of ash and water vapor 34 miles into the atmosphere.