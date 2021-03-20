 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News