Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

