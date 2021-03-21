 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

