Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Monday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 …
This evening in Mattoon: Rain. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Windy. Showers early with clearing later at night. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The are…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade dur…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. It sh…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. W…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Rain diminishing to a few showers late. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looki…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks …
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.