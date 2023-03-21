Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.