Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
