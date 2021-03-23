 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

