Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Mattoon: Rain. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Windy. Showers early with clearing later at night. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks …
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The are…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. It sh…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 52-degree low is foreca…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. W…