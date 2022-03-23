 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

