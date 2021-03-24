Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 52F. Winds S at 1…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The are…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Windy. Showers early with clearing later at night. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks …
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The are…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 52-degree low is foreca…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. It sh…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…