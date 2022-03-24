Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain looks likely for all of Illinois Friday with severe storms possible in the southern part of the state. Check out the latest timing and see what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast.
While the heaviest and most widespread rain is expected Tuesday, rain chances will be sticking around in the days ahead. And temperatures will continue to drop. Full details in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Nice today, but colder and wet conditions for Tuesday across central and southern Illinois
Enjoy the high temps in the 70s today. A cold front arriving tonight will bring colder weather and quite a bit of rain both Tuesday and Wednesday. See all the changes in our updated forecast video.
Not only will off and on rain showers persist today, but they'll last into Thursday as well. Temperatures will drop even more. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us when the rain will finally end.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees t…
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 9…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 de…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 41F. S winds shifting to WNW a…
Wednesday will be a fantastic March day in central and southern Illinois, but a cold front Thursday evening will bring rain back to the area and lower our temps. Full details in our latest forecast.