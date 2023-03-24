Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots of rain around Thursday through Saturday in Illinois. Flooding and a few severe storms are expected, especially in southern Illinois. Get…
Not much wind or rain Tuesday morning, but that will be changing as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. More rain expected Wednesday a…
Showers and thunderstorms will already be around today, but a few severe storms are possible late tonight through early Thursday morning with …
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect c…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods…