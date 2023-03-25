Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
