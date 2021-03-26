 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 5:00 AM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News