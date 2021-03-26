Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 5:00 AM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.