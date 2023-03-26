Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms and eventually some snow expected in Illinois Friday and Saturday. Here's the latest forecast
Severe storms and flooding possible in southern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. A chance for snow in central Illinois Saturday morning.…
Lots of rain around Thursday through Saturday in Illinois. Flooding and a few severe storms are expected, especially in southern Illinois. Get…
Not much wind or rain Tuesday morning, but that will be changing as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. More rain expected Wednesday a…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Showers and thunderstorms will already be around today, but a few severe storms are possible late tonight through early Thursday morning with …