Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 52F. Winds S at 1…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 45F. W…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The are…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area …
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 52-degree low is foreca…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…