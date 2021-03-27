 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

