Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

