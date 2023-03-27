Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
