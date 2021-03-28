 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News