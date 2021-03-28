Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 52F. Winds S at 1…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mattoon. It s…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 45F. W…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 …
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area …
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 …