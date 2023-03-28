Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
