Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
