Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

