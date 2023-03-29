Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
