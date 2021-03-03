Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.