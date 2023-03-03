Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Mattoon, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
