Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.