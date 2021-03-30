Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 …
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect p…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area …
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 45F. W…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mattoon. It s…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 …
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low 33F. NW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoo…