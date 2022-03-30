Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
