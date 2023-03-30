Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
