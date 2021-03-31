Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
