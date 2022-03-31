 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Thursday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

