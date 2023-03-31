Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
