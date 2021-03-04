 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

