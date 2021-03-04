Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.