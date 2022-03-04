Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.