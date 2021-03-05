Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
