The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. It …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. W…
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a co…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. T…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks li…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mattoon residents should expe…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…