Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
