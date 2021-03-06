Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.