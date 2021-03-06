 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News