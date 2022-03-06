Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 11:56 PM CST until SUN 1:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy...showers and thundershowers in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds S…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. W…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. It …
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a co…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks li…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. T…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a m…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…