Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy...showers and thundershowers in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds S…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. W…
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a m…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 1…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks li…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. T…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a co…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…