Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.