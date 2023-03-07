Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.