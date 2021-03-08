Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. It should b…
Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a c…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Mattoon folks should see highs i…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow…
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. …
This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoo…