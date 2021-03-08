Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.