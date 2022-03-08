Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
