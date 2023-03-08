Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers during the day today, but widespread rain and windy conditions will spread across the state tonight and continue tomorro…
Severe storms possible this morning, snow chance this afternoon. Full details on Friday's wild weather here
Reports of flooding already in southern Illinois this morning with more heavy rain to come. Fewer storms in central Illinois, but rain is expe…
Thanks to a cold front, today is not going to be nearly as warm as Monday. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for t…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. P…