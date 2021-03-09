Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.