Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday afternoon's warm temperatures, low humidity and high winds elevate fire conditions
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today…
Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a c…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Mattoon folks should see highs i…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the …
Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoo…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. …