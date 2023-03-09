The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
