 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News