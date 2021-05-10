Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There were no reports of damage Monday evening from a storm system that passed through Coles County and resulted in a tornado warning being issued.
Sunday morning’s rain may have moved on, but the drop in temperature that came with it will stick around through most of the week, meteorologists said.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
- Updated
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few…