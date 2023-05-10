Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.